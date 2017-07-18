The sacked national chairman ‎of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said he and his loyalists would collaborate with global anti-corruption agencies to ensure that corrupt party members were brought to book.

Sheriff who called on his supporters nationwide not to defect to other political parties said he was committed to bringing the party back to the grassroots.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bernard Mikko, in Abuja yesterday, Sheriff also claimed that he was not invited to yesterday's expanded national caucus meeting held at the party's secretariat in Abuja.

"We will collaborate with global anti-corruption networks to bring all corrupt politicians in Nigeria to book, including PDP members having criminal cases bothering on dishonesty and malfeasance.

"Never again will corrupt politicians use the platform of our major political institutions to stardom. The party is for all and no one's enterprise as government is conceived as an administrative state where dishonest politicians bask in democratic corruption.

"‎We therefore appeal to all our loyal supporters nationwide not to defect as we are still committed to bringing the party back to the grassroots," he said.