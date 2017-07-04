The Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has described the exit of the former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs Dr Doyin Okupe, from the party as ‘good riddance and a non-issue.’This was contained in a statement released in Abeokuta on Tuesday signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Adeniji, a copy which was made available to our correspondent.The statement added that Okupe would not be missed in any way, as he was not known for any fundamental ideology.The party noted that Okupe’s exit would not in anyway have an immediate or long-term effect on the fortunes of the party, both in the state and nationally.It will be recalled that Okupe, had last Sunday officially announced his exit from the PDP claiming the party was embroiled in infratridal war inflicted by itself and had become “menopausal and can no longer bear fruits”.In the statement, the Ogun PDP further averred that his decision though aimed at embarrassing the party, particularly with his “wild and unpatriotic remarks” adding that “Okupe’s statements smacks of an elder who does not know the limits of talking and goofs irredeemably.”It further noted that the decision was self-serving but a lone voice steeped in negativity and backwardness.The statement reads in part: “Okupe in his statement noted that the future of the party may not be significantly affected whichever way the judgement of the Supreme Court goes.“We find this unfortunate because it shows that he is one of those who does not mean well for the party. It is shameful that at a time when relevant stakeholders such as governors, senators, BOT members and other loyal members, have resolved to forge ahead in unity irrespective of the Apex Court decision, an Okupe is a lone voice, steeped in negativity and backwardness.”On the claim that the party was irredeemably factionalised in Ogun State, the party admitted there some people pushing ‘personal ambition of their sponsors’ but argued that the leadership of PDP in the state remained incontrovertible and sacrosanct.The statement put it succinctly, “The people are united and working hard towards electoral success in 2019. That some persons decided to form a social group to push the personal ambition of their sponsors, does not translate to factionalisation and we will not allow Okupe to legitimise the aberrant and rebellious activities of some of our members.”