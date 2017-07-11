The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the coming together of South East and South South governors will lead to the defeat of the alleged Hausa/ Fulani intimidation and political terrorism.

IPOB made the remark while commending the governors for over their meeting which held in Enugu.

The group noted that the meeting of the governors of the “old Eastern Region is vindication of the stance of togetherness of all ethnic nationalities that make up Biafra.”

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said the need for both South-East and South-South leaders to respond to intimidation from the North is what its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has being clamouring for.

The statement reads, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to congratulate the governors of South East and South South for summoning the courage to sit together as one family for the first time in nearly 50 years.

“The choice of Enugu as the venue for this inaugural meeting is not only historically significant but also commendable because all governors of the Hausa Fulani controlled Arewa geo-political zones meet in Kaduna to strategise on a regular basis, being that Kaduna remains to this day, the capital of the old Northern Region.

“This South East and South South Governors Meeting, is a clear demonstration that political office holders are beginning to respond appropriately to the age long divide and conquer strategies of the North, which is responsible for the absence of strategic regional planning across states in the old Eastern region.

“For making this bold move, which we gather was vehemently opposed by the born to rule Hausa Fulani core North, they have individually and collectively earned the respect of IPOB in this specific regard. We pray and hope they continue this process of strengthening and deepening the ancient brotherhood and relationships which sustained us as independent nations bound together by common culture and value systems for over 5000 years before the divisive tendencies of British colonialism destroyed it.

“Thanks be to the Most High Creator for granting these governors the wisdom to begin the process of uprooting the seeds of discord planted in the minds of the people of the former Eastern Region; to recognise their common enemy and work diligently towards harmonising the needs and concerns of the people of Biafra with the view to finding a lasting solution to the misery and hopelessness of the masses.

“We also thank the Most High who bestowed the spirit of bringing our people together on our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB family worldwide. This governors meeting of the old Eastern Region is vindication of the stance of togetherness of all ethnic nationalities that make up Biafra. ONURU UBE NWANNE AGBALA OSO which means don’t run when you hear the cry of your brother is now fully at work and we wholeheartedly welcome it. Together as one block, South East and South South can stand up and defeat the Hausa Fulani intimidation and political terrorism.

“This is what our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been preaching since the inception of this ordained and noble quest for the restoration of Biafra. For the first time since 50 years of the former Eastern Region governors and politicians including Mid Western governors and her politicians come together to discuss the economic well being and cooperation within the regions. Only an evil person will be against this gathering.

“This effort by the governors proves that IPOB is a divine movement and eye opener to every ethnic group in this amorphous expression named Nigeria by British in 1914. If the governors and politicians in South South and South East including Mid Western governors and their politicians could come together to discuss about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra restoration in Enugu where the former president of Biafra Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chief Philip Effiong, Chief Frank Opigo, Elders and other members of Eastern Conservative Assembly stayed and deliberated together during the horrific period of our history to declare Biafra, then who is Arewa to divide us again.”

