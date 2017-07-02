President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie educating all those calling for the the break up of Nigeria has said that all Nigerians will vote in a referendum to decide if the country should break or not.Lauretta Onochie on Sunday said: ‘It’s the break up of our country you want. So all of us will vote. ‘We will all decide if we want to break up or not. We all know the result.’