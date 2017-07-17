All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday urged the citizenry to keep praying for President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery to full health.Speaking in Kano during a condolence visit to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over the death of Dan Masani Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule, Tinubu said “there is nothing anybody can do in the face of health challenge”.He said: “The President did not lie to us. He told us he was ill; and he needs to take care of himself. I don’t see any crisis about this situation. We are a nation that is very humane, honest, compassionate, and resilient. We take care of our own neighbours.”The one-time Lagos State governor added: “I am not a member of presidential cabinet, but I am a member of his party and I am a Nigerian. All we can do is to pray for him.”On the feud between the Presidency and the National Assembly, Tinubu said he did not see any crisis there.He said: “Honestly, I don’t see any problem in the crisis between the legislature and executive because we are in politics and in politics, there is an inbuilt conflict resolution mechanism.“Crisis, argument and communication are part of politics and there is a self-corrective process.“The National Assembly is there to voice their objective or objection. It is constitutional to take action against the opposition while the executive is to do the job of executive. They don’t have to be dog and nick to one another.‘But for the peace, unity, prosperity, harmony and progress of the country, they have to work together; they are co-joined twins. No one can consume one another. If they play the politics well, Nigeria will be better for it.”Tinubu, accompanied by among others House of Representatives member James Faleke and a former Minister of State (Defence) Demola Seriki, paid glowing tributes to the late Sule, Malam Yusuf Ali and Ganduje, who he endorsed for second term.Tinubu said: “It is a great honour and privilege for me to be here today. It has been very tough in the last few years. I grew up in the hands of two people, who knew me to my home. One of them is Dan Massanin Kano, who has just passed on.“The other is a living legend, Malam Yusuf Ali. In fact, my bedroom, where I am sleeping today, he has slept there; and he has been a great guiding light for me. He lost his brother; he lost a son, not too long ago. I have not been able to come and be with him.“It is only God who gives and he takes. We cannot change any date of calendar as written by God almighty. God will continue to be with you and console you. You will live long for us.“And incidentally, I will repeat this when we get to the Government House. Our brother, Ganduje, Your Excellency, you are saying eight years, some people are saying 12 years; but if you put comma in any line of the constitution, that is an amendment.“So, I endorse eight years, we are with it, and with all our body and soul. You are a great man – and you are a very very loyal man. We have been planning to come to condole with you because of Dan Masani. It is not just a Kano bereavement, but a national bereavement. We should condole with you and the people of Kano State because you are bereaved.“One thing that we must note in His Excellency, Governor Ganduje is this – he is one of the most straightforward, dependable individuals. When you agree on something, or in the words of Donald Trump, ‘do a deal with him,’ you can go to sleep because you will be the one to break that accord, not him.“Ganduje, I want to say thank you. You are so humble, so dependable. You are a friend that is completely flexible. You have the understanding of family and friendship.“So, if you say eight years, yes; before you add the other four years, I say watch – that other four years, maybe as a governor, maybe as a president. So, we will wait, let’s amortise the eight years first.”Ganduje thanked Tinubu for his visit and prayed that God would forgive the sins of the departed.