His declaration came on a day the embattled chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu advocated for the establishment of a special prison in Sambisa forest where corrupt Nigerians will be jailed.





Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El Rufai has disclosed that his administration recovered over N500 million from past corrupt government officials.





The acting President who spoke Thursday in Kaduna at the commissioning of the Zonal office of the EFCC maintained that both him and President Buhari still have confidence in Magu.





According to Professor Osinbajo, “he will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President”.





In his own welcome address, Governor El-Rufai disclosed that he had recovered over N500 million quietly from corrupt past government officials and contractors without anybody knowing.





He however vowed that those corrupt officials will be handed over to the EFCC in due course for prosecution.





He said he encouraged the establishment of EFCC zonal office in Kaduna because the State has zero tolerance for financial bad behaviour.





“The Commission can continue to count on us for our support for EFCC. We have set aside a land in

Kaduna for your training school”. El-rufai said.





Meanwhile, the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has called for establishment of a special prison for corrupt Nigerians in the dreaded Boko Haram infested Sambisa forest.





The EFCC boss, however, noted that for the prison to become a reality, the judiciary arm of government should cooperate with the Commission.





He warned that if concerted efforts were not made to rid the country of corruption, the monster will the citizens.





“We want to call for establishment of prison in Sambisa forest in order to keep away corrupt people from our midst.





“In this case, the judiciary has direct influence to help in the fight against corruption.





“But concerted efforts are being made by some big Nigerians to neutralise the fight against corruption.





“We must change the narrative by fighting back those that do not want the fight to succeed.

“I remain committed to the fight against corruption, and I commend the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for encouraging EFCC to establish a zonal office in Kaduna.





“We must therefore join hands together to kill corruption, before corruption will kill us” he said.