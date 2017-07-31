RIVERS state governor, Nyesom Wike has again accused his predecessor , the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi of allegedly blackmailing the Supreme court justices because his appeal against the Judgement of the Appeal court on the Rivers state judicial commission of inquiry was before the apex court.Wike spoke Monday at the 106 quarterly meeting of Rivers state council of Traditional rulers in Port Harcourt, said that the state government had enough evidence to nail Amaechi over corruption allegations against him. The governor alleged that the former governor of the state, Amaechi had openly admitted in public to releasing funds for construction of Justice Karibi whyte hospital, which he said was non existent, adding that he also admitted to sale of some valuable assets of the state.The governor who dismissed allegations of forged documents against him said the records of these transactions, bank details were there for all to see. Governor Wike said: “All the documents that proved Amaechi’s … acts are authentic. We never forged documents.The former governor himself admitted that he paid out $39million to Clinotech , without a single block laid anywhere. Is that a document he claims was forged.Where is the Hospital ? “He has agreed in different interviews that he sold the state gas turbines for $309million. Convert $309million United States dollars to naira and you will understand the level of …. Amaechi left only $204,000 in the state account. “The bank statements of the pattern of withdrawals from that account are there for all to see. Can that be forged. The dates and amounts withdrawn are clearly written”. “There is no time that he loses a case without blackmailing the Judiciary.He feels that the only way he can do it is to blackmail the Supreme Court. You cannot play politics with everything “. The governor also warned owners of hotel not to allow their property to be used for election manipulation, saying the government would not hesitate to withdraw the certificate of occupancy of such places. He said: “Any hotel that is used to rig elections, that hotel’s certificate of occupancy will be withdrawn. I will not allowed that anymore “.