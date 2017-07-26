Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the only condition Nigerians should add the prefix “Your Excellency” to the names of elected government officials and other dignitaries was if they can justify such title by building a virile society for all.

He stated this in Abuja while declaring open the 16th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers (Africa Region) (CSPOC).

The Acting President also called for synergy between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. He said that the cooperation was necessary for the good of any country and its people.

Osinbajo said: ”So while we speak of our legislative halls as hallowed chambers, our courts as temples of justice, and the executive villas as corridors of power, all suggestive of grand but isolated institutions. The reality for the majority of our peoples is the misery of the slums and the indignities of powerlessness.

“So, while we describe ourselves as Excellencies, distinguished and honorable the vast majority our people would in their most polite moments say that they see neither excellence nor much honour in their own lives.

“The leadership positions we occupy is a short lease that providence and the electorate have given us to shape the present and determine the future of millions and the generations that will be born to them, it would be foolish indeed to think that it is an occasion for self aggrandizement or the pursuit of selfish interests.

“The responsibility that privilege and power place upon us is to do our utmost to change the current bleak narratives and projections for our nation and the world.

“It is therefore my submission that the burden that the privilege of leadership places upon us is that our tenured positions in the executive and legislature must not be wasted on conflicts and division. The problems are too grave, the lives and livelihoods of millions depend on our cooperation we cannot afford to fail.”