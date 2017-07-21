Following the killing of two lovers by suspected members of the Badoo cult, the spokesperson for the police in Ogun State, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has said the state command was looking into the cause of their death.He said the command was briefed that the assailants gained entrance into duo’s apartment through the window.Oyeyemi stated, “We cannot say for sure if the killings were done by the Badoo cult. You know anybody can perpetrate the act and hide under Badoo.”Suspected members of the Badoo cult had on Friday morning attacked the victims in their apartment in Ogun State.The incident happened at a storey building located on Hassan Abiodun Street, off Ojodu Berger, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.Many of the residents could not be consoled as policemen from Ojodu Abiodun Division took away the remains of the deceased for onward transfer to the General Hospital Sagamu.Many of the residents wailed as the corpses were brought out of the room and wrapped in wrappers.