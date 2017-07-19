 WATCH VIDEO: Thousands of Biafra supporters chant “Fayose, we love you” | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » WATCH VIDEO: Thousands of Biafra supporters chant “Fayose, we love you”

9:22 AM 0 ,
A+ A-

Barely 24 hours after the Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, launched his 2019 presidential campaign bid on Facebook, video has emerged of thousands of IPOB supporters chanting love songs in support of the Governor.


In the video, the Biafran supporters are seen following a convoy of Governor Fayose and chanting, “Fayose, we love you.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...


Does this give Fayose a good shot at the 2019 presidency, considering his new found South-Eastern 'allaince'

Kindly tell us your thought in the comments section below...

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top