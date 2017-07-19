Barely 24 hours after the Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, launched his 2019 presidential campaign bid on Facebook, video has emerged of thousands of IPOB supporters chanting love songs in support of the Governor.In the video, the Biafran supporters are seen following a convoy of Governor Fayose and chanting, “Fayose, we love you.Does this give Fayose a good shot at the 2019 presidency, considering his new found South-Eastern 'allaince'Kindly tell us your thought in the comments section below...