A suspected member of the reprehensible Badoo group was almost lynched by angry residents of Irawo, Ikorodu road in Lagos.The video which was shared by a Facebook user, Balogun Bisola, showed angry residents insisting the suspect must die.The residents were heard saying they must take laws into their hand because they no longer trust the police again.The timely intervention of a police officer stopped the angry residents from killing him and burning his remains. As the youths were heard shouting “You Must Die!”The police officer had to fire some gunshots into the air to disperse the crowd.Members of the much-hated group had killed about 26 residents of Ikorodu community in the last one year, police say.The group yesterday (Monday) attacked two churches in Owode-Ajegunle area of Lagos, killing three people.See the video: