Watch a man paddling a canoe on the flooded Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island in LagosThe symbolism around the Galleria shows how terribly bad the Lagos flood was yesterday.In a warning, foreshadowing the Saturday flood, the Lagos State government called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.While assuring the general public of the heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams, especially in flood-prone areas of the state, the government urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.Warning that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks, the government solicited the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and gutters and observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.The government also urged residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.