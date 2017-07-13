The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is set to release the results of the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).A post on WAEC Facebook account revealed that the results of candidates who sat for the 2017 WASSCE examination would be released on or before Wednesday, July 19.“The results of the WASSCE for School candidates, 2017 will be released by the council on or before Wednesday next week,” the council posted.The council had early this year promised to release the 2017 WASSCE results within 60 days.The early release of results is part of WAEC’s new strategy tagged ‘Project 60’.‘Project 60’ is aimed at improving the standard of service delivery in the educational sector.