The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, released the results of this year’s May/June WASSCE.

Candidates can check their results on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

3. Select the Type of Examination

4. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

13.79% of the candidates that wrote the exams had their results withheld, while a 59.22% pass in English Language and Mathematics was recorded.

A total of 1,559,162 candidates sat the examination.