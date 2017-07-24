Ever since the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the results for this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), traffic to their website www.waecdirect.org has increased exponentially.

This has led to a lot of downtime on the site, with those eager to check their results having to try their luck at different times in a day.

However, candidates having issues checking their results perhaps due to error messages, can now resolve the problem by sending an email to the site administrator.

According to information on the website, candidates need to send the following details to waecsupport@fleettechltd.com for verification and assistance:

1. Error message displayed

2. Your examination number

3. Type of Exam

4. Year of Exam.