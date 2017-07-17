



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has released the May/June WASSCE results for this year.

13.79% of the candidates that wrote the exams had their results withheld, while a 59.22% pass in English Language and Mathematics was recorded.

Speaking at a press briefing held at its corporate office in Yaba, Lagos on Monday, Head of National Office, Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun said the performance results recorded this year, was an improvement from the last two years.

“A total of 923,486 (nine hundred and twenty three thousand four hundred and eighty six) candidates, representing 59.22%, obtained minimum of credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

Adenipekun explained that the results of 214,952 candidates are being withheld, in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice, which under investigation.

A total of 1,559,162 candidates sat the examination.

He added: “Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 1,471,151 (One Million Four Hundred and Seventy One Thousand One Hundred and Fifty One) candidates, representing 94.36% have their results fully processed and released, while 95,734 (ninety five thousand seven hundred and thirty four) candidates, representing 5.64% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

In the analysis of the results, he said: “Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 1,490,356 (one million four hundred and ninety thousand three hundred and fifty six) candidates, representing 95.59% obtained credits and above in two (2) subjects.

“1,436,024 (one million four hundred and thirty six thousand twenty four) candidates, representing 92.44% obtained credits and above in three (3) subjects.

“1,357,193 (one million three hundred and fifty seven thousand one hundred and ninety three) candidates, representing 87.05% obtained credits and above in four (4) subjects.

“1,243,772 (one million two hundred and forty three thousand seven hundred and seventy two) candidates, representing 79.77% obtained credits and above in five (5) subjects.

“1,084,214 (one million eighty four thousand two hundred and fourteen) candidates, representing 69.54% obtained credits and above in six (6) subjects.”

Candidates can check their results on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org within the next few hours. The result checker PIN and Serial Number are contained on the flip side of the candidates’ CIVAMPENS Card issued to all candidates by WAEC.



