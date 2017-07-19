The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has explained why some candidates could not access their results.

The examination council, via a post on its twitter handle, @waecnigeria, explained that candidates whose results are ‘held’ should wait until November when the Nation Executive Council will meet to decide whether the results would be released or not.

It further explained that those in that category violated the rules and regulations guiding the examination process.

For candidates with “outstanding” results, the exam body said it only means the results are pending because of errors made by candidates.

It said the results will be released after being corrected.

WAEC on Monday released the May/June WASSCE results for this year.

About 13.79% of the candidates that wrote the exams had their results withheld, while a 59.22% pass in English Language and Mathematics was recorded.

WAEC wrote on Wednesday morning, “’Held’ means candidates violated the rules & regulations guiding the conduct of our examination. NEC will meet to decide on that in November.

“’Outstanding’ means pending. Errors made by candidates during registration & or examination are being corrected & results will be released.”