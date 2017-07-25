A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Delta State, Chief Gabriel Oyibode, has urged Deltans to prepare to vote out Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2019 elections, saying that is the only way to liberate the state from the political bondage.Oyibode, a former governorship aspirant under the PDP platform made this assertion at Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, weekend, at the commissioning ceremony of the party’s secretariat in the Local Government Area by the APC Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Edide Adoh-Ogbuta.According to Oyibode, Delta State is being ruled by people who do not have the interest of state at heart and that accounts for the absence of meaningful development in the State.He called on the members of APC in the State to be steadfast and continue to support the executive of the party in order to be able to kick PDP out in 2019.In his opening remarks the APC chairman in the Ukwuani Local Government, Comrade David Ochonogor, admonished members of APC to adopt the secret of the symbol of the party (broom) which is strength in unity.Ochonogor went further to explained that the PDP is no longer a strong party, due to acute corruption in the party leadership structure, while noting that Deltans are tired of PDP misrule and are eagerly waiting to vote them out in 2019.