Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians to eschew violence and threats, especially to elders, warning that such won’t quell separatism.The Ex-Vice President gave the advise following the recent hate speeches and threats to some regions and especially, allegedly, to some high individuals like to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, by some persons in the country. It is of note that in the last few months, some hate speeches have been emanating from different quarters, beginning with the quit notice issued some Nigerians of Igbo extraction by some Arewa youths who said Ndigbo must leave the northern region before October 1st or face physical attacks.Similarly, the overall leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been released on bail from jail has also, recently, been quoted as making a hate speech against Obasanjo after the Former President said he had no apology but has explanation to give while the recent separatist movements in the country ought to stop.According to Obasanjo, “What lesson can we learn? The lesson we can learn is that we have had enough tragedies in this country. “So far, since 1999, it seems that we have got it right. Let us hope that we continue to get it right and learn that Nigeria has had enough of bloodshed, enough of sacrifices by those victims, that Nigeria deserves peace, unity and progress.“Maimalari was a man who was very interested in the welfare of his men during a peacekeeping mission in Congo, a situation that led to him having issues with some few. He was a soldier’s soldier. “If Maimalari had lived to head the Nigerian Army, to the best of my own knowledge, Nigeria would have been better for it. “Lesson to be learnt from Maimalari’s death- this country had had trained officers who would have been of benefit to this country, but cut out at the prime of their lives, and our lesson should be that this should never happen again.“I have no apology but I have explanation. It’s because it’s necessary to stop this sort of things that took the life of your father prematurely, that we had to take the decision that all those who have tasted power, that they should never have tasted, of political office that we should ease them out of the Army so that we can have an Army that is free from political aberration.“And since 1999, I think we have got it right, let us hope that we have got it right and learn the right lessons. Nigeria has had enough bloodshed, sacrifices and Nigeria deserves peace, unity and progress. “And may be the sacrifices of the like of Brigadier General Maimalari be sufficient to give this country peace, development, unity and progress,” said Obasanjo. However, addressing his co-Biafran supporters in one of their gatherings, Mazi Kanu was quoted to have used derogatory words and even threats on the ex-President. But Atiku Abubakar, while condemning the hate and threats generally said, “It’s important for Nigerians to respect leaders who played defining roles in Nigeria’s development.Threats of violence help no one’s cause! He also said that “Violence and threats won’t quell separatism. The more Nigeria moves towards social justice, the more Nigeria shifts away from separation.” Also in one of his writeups, Atiku advised that, “The number one problem plaguing Nigeria is not corruption or even the absence of regular power.The number one problem militating against the progress of Nigeria is her lack of unity. If we can fix this problem, Nigeria will herself be fixed.”