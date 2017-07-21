The birth of a baby goat with odd facial features has left villagers in San Luis province, Argentina shocked.

According to the Sun Newspaper (UK), the owner of the goat, Gladys Oveido, said she was left “deeply surprised” when she saw the face of the new arrival only to see the bizarre demonic face staring back at her.

The kid had scary “protruding eyes.”

She said: “The rest of the baby is normal; it only has deformations in the head. It is unusual what happened.”

The pictures of the goat were taken by Gladys’s daughter-in-law who uploaded them on social media.

According to the newspaper report, the police in the village quickly dispatched an officer to the farm where the goat was born to document the demonic-looking creature.

It is not known why the animal was born with the bizarre looking face but it is reportedly being investigated.