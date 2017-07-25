



A mild drama occurred yesterday at a checkpoint in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as men of the Nigerian Army attempted to prevent the convoy of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu from entering the state.

In a video which has gone viral online, the Army in several Hilux vans barricaded a check point in an attempt to stop the IPOB leader and his supporters from passing through.

On noticing the action of the soldiers, Kanu alighted from his vehicle and he alongside his supporters walked on foot through the barricade.

Kanu’s supporters could be heard hauling insults and abuses on the officers.

A male voice, who was narrating the event, could be heard saying, “We are at a ‘checking point’ now in Ebonyi State and the Army blocked the road, our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is coming to approach the military who have barricaded the road.

“As you can see, they blocked the road but we are moving, Kanu the fearless is moving and he keeps going.”

Recall that it was earlier reported that Kanu’s visit to the state led to a total shutdown of economic activities in the state as markets, banking activities were paralyzed.

Kanu in his visit moved around the major streets of Abakaliki including the Ebonyi State police command headquarters gate and attracted the attention of all the citizens in the state who are doing their businesses.

