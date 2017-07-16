Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has stated that he is sure president Muhammadu Buhari's illness is a major one, and his aides should stop spreading old pictures of him using it to deceive Nigerians that the president is doing fine.“The claim of the Acting president is not true and it’s far from the truth, the presidents sickness is major.” The quoted statement was directly made by the governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose who debunked the earlier report made by the Acting president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo that thus ‘the president of the federal republic of Nigeria is recuperating very fast and will soon be back’.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...