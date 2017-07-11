Apparently, Nigeria is not the only country experiencing floods. China has been hit too and it's even worse. A very terrifying footage has been shared showing a 5-story building in Tibet, China being washed away by the flood. A heavy red truck abandoned by its driver was also washed away.

Heavy rain in Tibet has eroded foundations, including that of a five-storey apartment block. The moment the building toppled into a surging river was caught on camera. Luckily, all occupants of the building were evacuated long before the collapse. According to reports Tibet's Changdu City has been hard hit, with the local Ziqu River eroding its banks and bursting out over surrounding terrain at the weekend. The river, held back in part by a bridge, gradually ate away the soil away beneath the yellow waterfront structure before moving to erode the foundation of the building.



China Central Television says the region’s heavy rains have washed away more than 57km of roads, damaged 24 bridges and cut power lines. Authorities said yesterday that floods and landslides have also killed scores of people in China’s central Hunan province as two weeks of torrential rains forced 1.6 million to flee. About 53,000 homes have collapsed while nearly 350,000 others were seriously or partially damaged after 11 straight days of rain, according to Tang Biyu, deputy director of Hunan’s civil affairs department. China Central Television says the region’s heavy rains have washed away more than 57km of roads, damaged 24 bridges and cut power lines. Authorities said yesterday that floods and landslides have also killed scores of people in China’s central Hunan province as two weeks of torrential rains forced 1.6 million to flee. About 53,000 homes have collapsed while nearly 350,000 others were seriously or partially damaged after 11 straight days of rain, according to Tang Biyu, deputy director of Hunan’s civil affairs department.





Watch the video below.







