



A suspected female kidnappers was apprehended in Ikorodu yesterday July 17th. Residents found her wandering in the Imota area of the town.

When she was questioned, she was unable to give a good reason why whe was in the area. A quick intervention by the police saved her from being lynched by the residents of the area as some of them were already hitting her with sticks and throwing stones at her.





Watch a video of the suspect at the police station below



