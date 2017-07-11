Last week, Ademola Adeleke, father of singer B-Red and Davido's Uncle, was elected as the senator to represent Osun West Senatorial district at the senate.
The new Senator who takes over from his brother, Isiaka Adeleke who died suddenly in April, celebrated his victory over APC candidate Hussein with members of his constituents and he sure pulled some steps.
Watch the video after the cut...
