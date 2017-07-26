

Reno Omokri, an aide to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan has lampooned Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Pastor Tunde Bakare for their silence over the attempted removal of Christians Religious Knowledge (CRK) form secondary school curriculum as a stand-alone subject.

In a video released on Tuesday, Omokri said that said if he, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Femi Fani-Kayode and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had kept quiet like Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Pastor Tunde Bakare had done, the federal government would not have reversed its decision to scrap the subject as an independent course in Nigerian Secondary schools.

He further expressed his thanks to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the timely return of CRK back to the school’s curriculum.

Omokri said: “Just two days ago, the federal government announced that they have returned Christain Religoius Knowledge (CRK) as a stand-alone subject in our curriculum.

“I thank the Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo for doing this. Many of you know that even though the Acting-President is of the APC, I have sometime been an active supporter. I think he is the one good thing in the APC. I support him whole-heartedly.

“One thing I want to explain to the body of Christ is that they were trying to fly a kite and they waited for public reaction.

“If people like me, like Apostle Johnson Suleman, like the CAN President, and Like Femi Fani Kayode had kept quiet like Tunde Bakare and Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka is keeping quiet, they would have continued with this.

“They flew a kite trying to gauge public opinion; trying to gauge public rection. If the reaction had been quiet, they would have continued with this.

“I really want to urge the body of Christ… when you see a challenge to your faith, don’t be violent but speak-up. Say that this is not acceptable. Don’t be afraid….”





See video below:



