In what appeared to be a ‘female first’ decision, the First Lady of Poland, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, refused to shake President Donald Trump’s hand when he attempted to have a handshake with her by extending his hand.The American president had just had a powerful handshake with Agata Kornhauser-Duda’s husband, Polish President, Andrzej Duda, and had naturally made to also have a warm handshake with the wife of his host.However, instead of accepting the handshake, Mrs. Kornhauser-Duda literally carried her outstretched hand past the American president and rather shook hands with her American counterpart, Melania Trump.Trump had made a stopover in Poland on his way to the G20 Summit in Germany.The American president, as the guest of Andrzej Duda, had enjoyed a rousing welcome and even addressed a large crowd of Polish citizens who had cheered him on.The expression on President Trump’s face leaves no one in doubt that he was shocked at Mrs. Kornhauser-Duda’s audacity.It is expected that the American president would tackle Kornhauser-Duda via his twitter handle.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...