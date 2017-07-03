The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has, in a video interview with, cleared the air on his stand over Anambra governorship election billed for November, Biafra restoration and a lot others.On whether he is flouting his bail conditions, he said Buhari must be held to account first for flouting all the court orders to free him, free El-Zakzaky, free Igbo musician Bight Chimezie and others who are still being detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, before he (Nnamdi Kanu) can be asked about flouting court orders.Kanu also said he has backed down on his call on Easterners not to attend any church with a Yoruba pastor because they have changed. Mazi Kanu also said that all the information flying around alleging that he made some negative statements over some issues are the orchestrations of those who are just jealous of him and Biafra.VIDEO BELOW...