While reacting to the constitutional powers of the senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of Nigeria Custom Service, NSC, and the stand off between the two arms of government, senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West constituency, angrily said that M.A.G.U came for a job interview and failed and as a result he was rejected by the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria.Sen. Dino who equally spoke on the negligent of the National Assembly’s power by the Executive said that God will never allow the powers of the senate to be eroded during Saraki’s time.