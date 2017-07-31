VIDEO: ‘I Am Coming To Lagos And Kaduna In Full Force', Nnamdi Kanu Says 11:45 AM 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Nnamdi Kanu, The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has confirmed plans to take his Biafran agitation to Lagos and Kaduna. In this video, he said he was going to Lagos and that his friend Dr. John Danfulani invited him to Kaduna hence he was going to Kaduna. Watch the video below: Share to:
Ewu, who then invited you to Lagos. Hope you know that no state in South West is part of your territory so please do yourself a Favour and stay away from Lagos