Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that God will provide a way for him to pay workers’ salaries “at an appointed time”.

Fayose said this in a video clip, where he was seen preaching alongside an interpreter.





The Governor promised in the video that he would not finish his term in debt of salaries.

He added that “the Lord will make a way at the appointed time”.





On Thursday, Fayose placed a ban on all students’ activities and public procession in the state.





A statement explained that it was to forestall the gathering of cultists, who want to embark on public procession.





Watch Video:



