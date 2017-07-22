



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE VIDEO, KINDLY SHARE WITH US

VIDEO BELOWIn the about 9.42-minute-long clip, Fufeyin was seen ordering the woman to come towards where he stood at the front before asking after her husband.When the woman responded that she was yet to marry, the pastor giggled before asking her when she wished to marry.Immediately the woman answered that she would wish to be married on that very day, Fufeyin asked her to quickly go round the auditorium to pick a husband.The young lady sporting a blue native attire, moved round different sections of the packed auditorium while the pastor followed closely behind.After insisting that she had not found a man of her choice to take as husband, the prophet then asked men interested in taking her as wife to file out.About eight men came out but the woman told the clergyman that she was not interested in any of them, prompting him to say that her eyes had been covered by supernatural forces.He said, “The reason why you are just moving around without finding a man is because they put a mask to cover your face.“In the realm of the spirit, you are just moving aimlessly. Anybody that comes your way just chop (sic) and go. No be so?“They plaster your face not to find husband until you grow old.”***The clergyman thereafter asked ladies interested in marrying the eight men, who had come out for the first woman to line up behind them.While one or two ladies queued up behind some of the men, a particular one among them had 11 women lining up behind him.Fufeyin thereafter said he gave the men till the end of the month to screen their “wives” and pick the one person they want to marry.He said, “Pastors, write down the husbands’ names. We cannot allow women to remain like this forever. I want to marry off this people. I give you people from now till month end to screen your wives. Nobody should go and meet them at night; if you go I’ll catch you.“I will sponsor the marriages in this church on the same day. I give you time to check yourself.”He then turned to the first lady and told her to go and look for her husband before laying hands on her.The woman fell to the ground immediately his hands came upon her.