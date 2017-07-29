Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has hit Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, for condemning former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, over reports she stole “$90 billion”.Watch video below...Asari-Dokubo blew hot in a video published on Facebook, where he also branded President Buhari and his cabinet as liars.He said: “May God punish that useless dirty Don Jazzy abundantly, for speaking about Diezani’s alleged loot.”Last Friday, Don Jazzy weighed in on the alleged stolen funds reportedly diverted by Diezani, on his Twitter page.The record label boss tweeted that he wanted to know “if God forgives people like the ex-minister.”He asked a question on Twitter: “So if Diezani should say ‘God forgive me’ will her soul be saved last last?. Ahh this life.”Don Jazzy is yet to respond to Asari- Dokubo’s rants.A visibly angry Dokubo also accused President Buhari of stealing N2.8 billion during his time as federal commissioner of petroleum resources.He also added that a government panel accused the president of stealing N25 billion when he was at the helm of affairs at PTDF.Asari- Dokubo, referring to critics, said, “If Diezani takes our oil, na una own?”He argued if indeed Mrs. Alison-Madueke stole such an amount, it should be proven.The ex-minister, who is reported to be receiving treatment for cancer in the United Kingdom, has come under attacks from some Nigerian entertainers lately.A Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, also placed curses on her for allegedly stealing billions of naira from Nigeria.The actor shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which he blamed her “kind” for the reasons Nigerians flee the country in search of greener pastures.Aremu, who is one of the sons of the late famous theatre and filmmaker, Ade Love, spared no words as he described the embattled ex-minister as a ‘mad person’ whose life won’t end well.He also alleged that she stole over N27 trillion which belonged to Nigeria.Ongoing hearings in a US court case revealed that Mrs. Alison-Madueke and two of her business associates, Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, spent about $144 million on property.