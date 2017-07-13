This video shows a female FRSC Official arguing with occupants in a moving car to pull over with the FRSC van tailing them behind. Suddenly Another Male FRSC Official alights from the van and smashes the car's window with a stone.
Home » Latest News in Nigeria » VIDEO: Angry FRSC official smashes the side door glass of driver refusing to pull over
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.