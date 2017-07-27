 Video: Actor Aremu Afolayan Rains Curses On Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Over Her Alleged Fraudulent Activities | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Video: Actor Aremu Afolayan Rains Curses On Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Over Her Alleged Fraudulent Activities

Actor Aremu Afolayan, posted a video on his IG page in which he was raining curses on former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is currently being investigated for committing monumental fraud while she was in office.
A visibly angry Aremu cursed her for preventing many Nigerians from living a comfortable life just because of the monumental fraud she committed. Watch the video below:

