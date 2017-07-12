 Victor Moses receives £9,000 wristwatch from Chelsea owner, Abramovich (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Victor Moses and his Chelsea team-mates, on Tuesday received top-of-the-range Hublot watches from owner, Roman Abramovich, as a reward for winning the Premier League title last season.


A message to all the players from Chelsea chairman, Bruce Buck, as revealed by forward Willian on Instagram, read: “On behalf of Mr Abramovich and also on behalf of the board of directors of the club, congratulations on creating history during the 2016/17 season.

“It’s been a campaign to remember. Keep the blue flag flying high.”

Hublot are the Blues’ official timekeepers and each of the water-resistant watches sells for an eye-watering £9,000.

The timepiece is said to have a Chelsea lion on the face and is inspired by the club’s colours.








