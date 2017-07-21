Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has been in the news recently over his speech saying the federal government intends to place a ban on shooting music videos and movies outside the country.

Today, he gave yet another speech at the 2017 National Council on Information meeting taking place in Jos, Plateau State.

During his speech, Lai Mohammed is quoted to have said, 'Various faceless groups are hell bent to bring my person and government to ridicule through hate speeches. If you pick newspapers of today, you may think Buhari's government is not doing anything'.





See the rest of his quotes below as shared by the official twitter handle of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria.