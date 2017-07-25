About 14 people have been rescued in the four-storey building which collapsed on Lagos Island area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.The building collapsed at about 2.43 pm at No 3 Massey Street.Many people are still believed to be trapped in the building as emergency responders intensified rescue operation.General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu confirmed that 14 people had been rescued so far while no case of death was yet to be recorded.“Recovery operation is ongoing by LASEMA Response Unit, NEMA, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire Service. Others includes Civil Defence, Red Cross, police. Heavy duty equipment are presently searching through the rubble,’ Tiamiyu said.