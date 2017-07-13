The Medical Director of the Brong Ahafo Region Hospital in Ghana, Dr. Jacob K. Abrebrese, has called the attention of women to warn them against the danger giving ‘Blowjobs’ to their partners.

According to him, uncircumcised penis carries bacteria, germs and viruses hence women who suck them are highly at risk.

He said also sucking uncircumcised penis is as equally dangerous as sucking the female genital.





Dr. Abrebrese made the medical revelation in an interview with Rainbow Radio, where he equally described oral sex as an unhealthy practice which should not be encouraged. He said oral sex is an indecent, uncivilized and an undisciplined act.





The doctor was responding to the World Health Organization’s report on the spread of untreatable ‘super gonorrhea’.





According to the report, the untreatable ‘super gonorrhea’ was spreading fast and on the rise because of unprotected oral sex.





The WHO warned that the sexually transmitted disease is infecting patients all over the world and that the infection is not treatable at the moment.





Both of the current antibiotics used to treat gonorrhea ‘ceftriaxone and azithromycin’ are becoming increasingly ineffective against the new strain, the report said.





Commenting on the report, Dr. Abrebrese described it as serious and should be looked at seriously.



