A Delta State 2019 All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Prof. Pat Utomi has fired back at the immediate past governor of the state Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, for saying he (Utomi) should go and contest for councilor and not the governorship seat.

The former governor had claimed that Utomi and others aspiring for political offices ​should ​not to be blinded by their political ambitions as to resort to peddling falsehood against government but rather should concentrate on facts​.

In his response, however, Utomi urged the former governor to give account of the N20 billion expended on the Independent Power Project, IPP.

According to Utomi, he will prefer that “Uduaghan gives account for the Independent Power Plant, IPP project abandoned in Oghara which has gulped over N20 billion.

“Such waste is still being experienced today in the state under the current administration.”

Utomi added, “Governor Okowa was right to raise an alarm about the over N600 billion debt that he claimed to have inherited. He has however, proceeded to increase this debt burden by over N60b of his own. This is only further mortgaging Delta state and the future of our children.

“I am pleased to hear the former Delta State Governor, Uduaghan respond to my comments on the poor state of finances in Delta State. To my mind, it is the direction of engagement that I hope will raise the quality of public discussions and move our democracy towards better serving the people. I therefore, feel obligated to respond to the issues raised and to set the records straight for the benefit of the general public.”

But in his reaction, Uduaghan said, “It is very interesting that Prof Utomi quickly rushed to respond to me, again with tales that were full of falsehood.

“I will surely respond with further details and more information on Prof Pat Utomi, who was the last Managing Director of the once vibrant Volkswagen Company of Nigeria and Chairman of the South-South summit held in Asaba to let our people know that Prof Utomi does not have what it takes to govern Delta.

“He is the one contesting to be Governor of Delta State and not me. Let people properly evaluate him.”