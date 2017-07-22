Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan​​ has ​lambasted Prof. Pat Utomi, describing him as a man who knows nothing about governance.

He debunked ​Utomi’s ​allegations of financial mismanagement against the state government​,​ ​advising the Director of Lagos Business School (LBS) to​ first run for Councillorship position to ​understand issues affecting governance ​in Delta.

The former governor said Utomi and others aspiring for political offices ​should ​not to be blinded by their political ambitions as to resort to peddling falsehood against government but should rather concentrate on facts​.

Uduaghan spoke in Asaba on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State​.

His words, ​“​E​very man has a right to aspire to any political office in the country but such person must not tell lies about government to achieve his aspiration. Tell the people what you can do for them, do not spread lies.”

​Uduaghan said his experience with Prof. Utomi ​showed he was someone with bogus ideas ​who ​does not have the frame of mind for execution.

He disclosed that as Governor, his administration made Utomi chairman and member of several committees as opportunities for the Lagos-based lecturer to contribute to the development of the state​, lamenting that there was nothing to show for the appointments.

​”​He bragged about his reach internationally, how he was going to bring international investors and we had to partner with him to organize a business forum outside the country with Nigerians in Diaspora for us to get the investors, but he did not spend 5 minutes before he left us​;​ no investor came to the state through him.‎

“You people should ask Prof, where is the Silicon Valley? He took us to his home town, Ibusa for the foundation laying ceremony of Silicon Valley, till date, there is nothing to show that the project has commenced​.

“He has contested for the Presidency, he now wants to be the Governor but, I think he should start from his Ward, he should contest for Councillor​.​

“It is not good to condemn what the incumbent Governor is doing because of your ambition, rather, you should bring out your programmes and sell to the people​. ​Governor Okowa has done excellently well and we should join hands with him to develop the state.”‎

​Uduaghan advised members of the PDP to remain united and urged those in elective or appointive positions to empower Deltans through the spread of democratic dividends.



