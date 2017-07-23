Keystone Bank Limited has declared it has never hidden any fund belonging to the federal government or its agencies.The management of the bank was reacting to a ruling by Justice Chuka Obiozor, asking seven banks to remit the various sums allegedly being kept illegally in their custody to the designated federal government’s Asset Recovery dollars account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).The affected banks are United Bank for Africa (UBA), Diamond Bank Plc, Skye Bank Plc, First Bank Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Limited and Sterling Bank Plc.Some of these banks have however disputed the allegation.Keystone Bank, in a statement yesterday, said: “Keystone Bank has never illegally hidden any amount of money belonging to the federal government or any of its agencies.