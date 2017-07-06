 Trump warns of ‘consequences’ for North Korea | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Trump warns of ‘consequences’ for North Korea

11:05 AM 0
A+ A-

US President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at North Korea’s military sabre-rattling, calling on the global community to ensure there are “consequences” for Pyongyang’s belligerence and warning that he is considering a “severe” response.


“I call on all nations to confront this global threat and publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences for their very, very bad behaviour,” Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

“I have pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” Trump said, but added: “That doesn’t mean that we’ll do them.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top