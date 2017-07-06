Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that “trouble is brewing” in Aso Rock, after the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, “is on his own”.





Although the presidency has come out to deny those remarks, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account, to state that “the noose is tightening around Osinbajo’s neck”.

He tweeted: “When the AG disowns comments of the Act. Pres. u know trouble is brewing. Cabal at work.The noose is tightening around @ProfOsinbajo’s neck.”

Malami had reportedly made the comment after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting while reacting to a question on powers of the Senate to confirm certain appointments made by the executive.

He was quoted as saying: “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one-way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC.”