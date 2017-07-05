Troops have killed a group of Boko Haram terrorists’ mercenaries said to be working for Mamman Nur.

The gang had attacked 81 Division Task Force Battalion’s location at Gulumba Gana in Bama LGA, Borno State.

Troops overpowered the terrorists and pursued those that escaped.

Brigadier General Sani Usman,Director Army Public Relations, in a statement, said 2 AK-47 Rifles and 2 magazines of 9 round of ammunition, 2 AGL bombs, several empty cases of Shilka gun ammunition, AGL bomb and 1 damaged mobile phone handset were recovered.

“Similarly troops of 3 Battalion located at Logomani, Dikwa LGA, Borno State, neutralized 3 Boko Haram, captured one alive and recovered 3 AK-47 rifles.

“However, we lost a soldier during the pursuit”, he added.