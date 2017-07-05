



The protesting women drawn from Anibaba street in Ikorodu, said if their town had constant supply of power, the rate of crime committed by these notorious cult group members would be drastically reduced if not eradicated.

According to the leader of the protesting women, Mrs. Idayat Muritala, erratic power supply in the town has continuously aided the Badoo Cult group. She narrated how two suspected Badoo gang escaped through a bush overnight due to total blackout the community was left.





A traditional leader in the community, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, heard of the protest and called on the women to come to his palace for a meeting with himself and some PHCN officials.





However, none of the PHCN workers reportedly honored the invitation. The monarch appealed to the protesting women to remain calm, assuring them that he will have a meeting with the PHCN officials. The monarch called on the women to warn their husbands, children and family members residing in the town to stop keeping late night. He frowned at the increasing rate of jungle justice in the town.





