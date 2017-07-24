Nigeria is full of things to do. There are plenty of sports and leisure activities to get involved in. Let’s check some of them out:
Water Sports are a great way for the more adventurous to get an adrenaline rush or relax lakeside, whatever the mood may be. Get on the water and choose from kayaks, jet skis, boats, and much more. Lekki Leisure Lake is the best destination for outdoor activities in Lagos.
It’s hidden away along the Lekki peninsula shoreline, which gives visitors both a fun and exclusive experience.
SOURCE: Flickr
Looking for a fun-filled night? Be sure to check out the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino. This casino displays an extraordinary amount of excellence and sophistication as soon as you walk through the main doors. It boasts 141 gaming machines and 8 table games. Maybe your spouse or partner isn’t as into the gaming aspect? No worries, because they can take a dip in the swimming pool or play a game of tennis on their courts. Also, you can enjoy the bar and lounge area in between hands or while waiting.
Sports are among the few things on earth that bring people together of different communities, nationalities and other walks of life. In Nigeria, football is the national sport. In fact, Nigeria has produced some of the best players. If you aren’t able to take in a larger game, check-out the local club football matches.
|SOURCE: Wikimedia
Football isn’t your thing? Don’t worry — there are many more sporting events to take in; you can golf at Golfteq, learn to dance at Your Spa and Fitness Dance Club, or get in a game of paintball at Rapid Paintball Arena or Empire Sport Paintball.
Now that you have learned some sporting options, now it’s time for some leisure activities. Maybe you are looking for a relaxing night in, or the weather turns out to be not so favorable. Don’t worry, there are options for that, too. Consider ordering room service, lounging by the pool or watching some entertaining moments online. Let’s face it — most people don’t go on vacation only to play sports or constantly be on the go. They are also looking for relaxation and leisurely activities.
There are also many amazing restaurants, which can be a great way to relax and enjoy the company you are with. Lagos offers a range of options for eating out: BBQ, burger and grill, coffee shops, pizza, seafood, Japanese, Italian, fast food, bakeries and so much more! A few recommendations are: Bungalow Restaurant, which offers cuisine from around the world that will satisfy many different taste buds. Bistro 7 is located in Lagos Victoria Island.
This is a great place to get breakfast or brunch; it has very fresh and local food. Of course, you’ll need some dessert, so look to visiting Yogurt Frenzy, which has the best frozen yogurt in Lagos.
As you can see, there is more than enough to do when visiting Nigeria.
No matter your interests or your taste in food, there is bound to be something to satisfy your wants and needs. Enjoy your trip planning and, of course, your visit to Nigeria.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.