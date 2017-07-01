

Actress, Tonto Dikeh cried uncontrollably during the #1in3Africa Campaign rally held to spread awareness to end domestic violence and sexual abuse against women across the continent.





Watch video below….





The nollywood actress is still under fire even after her marriage with her estranged husband and founder of Big Church foundation, Olakunle Churchill has ended.

The recently separated actress who took part in the just concluded Domestic violence march put together by the wife of the Ooni of Ife in collaboration with 1 in 3 Africa Initiative has come under condemnation from one of her followers identified as baebii_vee .

The fan called her a grown fool who is now happy for becoming single again. , “baebii_vee: @tontolet1 @tontolet ….am sorry honey…but you a grown fool…so you happy you finally out and single again? So if we single ladies out have misunderstanding with our husbands we should leave him and start carrying placards???

Even if you wanna quit, as a star, it should have done quietly. “In America stars quit their marriages the street won’t even know. .not until the lady is seen on TV, ceremony with a new dude and one would ask how come?

Then you will be hearing, ah, since a year now…she divorced her husband and now in a new relationship. I am telling you as you ma big sister, better calm down now because no man will provide and pre leach to you as that churchhill did. “The new guy on your life now or about to come is already afraid you gonna beat him or break his newly bought jeep…don’t come out the street and make dating hard for the singles…let us marry finish before you start your nonsense.” she wrote.