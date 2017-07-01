Former Super Eagles striker, Kanu Nwankwo, has urged Africans to become more aware of heart-related diseases, following the untimely death of Ivory Coast international, Cheick Tiote.Tiote collapsed and died last month while training with his Chinese club, Beijing Enterprises.Kanu recalled how Cameroon’s Marc-Vivien Foe slumped and passed away, while playing at the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.The 40-year-old who established the Kanu Heart Foundation, also revealed his plans to build five specialist hospitals across five African nations including Nigeria.“I’m talking to friends so we can do something to create awareness to try to help children in Africa,” Kanu told BBCSport.“Tiote’s death was not good news. It’s not the first time it is happening.“We lost Marc-Vivien Foe. He died and nothing was done. Tiote is gone and nothing is being done.“One man can not do everything. What happened to Tiote is a lesson to us all. We can’t let it go on like this.“We should talk more about it, information needs to get out there because the problem is huge.“Our dream is to build a hospital in Nigeria and four other countries in Africa.“The funds have been the issue but if we can make it happen it’s going to help a lot because right now we are taking the kids to India and it cost a lot.”