A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali has stated that the recent verdict by the Supreme Court, which sacked the Ali Modu Sheriff caretaker committee has opened the door for those who deserted the party to return.

Speaking with Vanguard, the PDP chieftain said the former ruling party had learnt its lesson and would never allow history repeat itself.

His words, “Already, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and other leaders of our party who spoke immediately after the Supreme Court judgment were all on one page that the door remains open and is open not only for Sheriff but for all members of our party who deserted the party out of anger, frustration and bitterness.

“The opening of the door is the most important point, and I believe that in this process of reconciliation, it is very important that people put Nigeria first and put the party first. If you are fighting to serve this country, then it doesn’t.”

Asked what the party leaders were doing to regain the party’s lost glory and the confidence of the people, the ex-presidential aide said, “I know the party has been going through crises at various times and of different dimensions but the crisis that the party faced in the past two years has been unprecedented.

“Since all of us are living witnesses to what happened and how this crisis evolved and led to last Wednesday (decision of the Supreme Court). This is not the time for jubilation but for deep reflection.

“We have to ask ourselves what went wrong and also to know that it is not over until it is over because, in politics, you need at least three levels of victories. You need the legal victory, the political victory and the moral victory.”